3 suspects in custody near College and Spadina after reports an assault on a cab driver: police

Toronto police officers are investigating reports of an assault on a cab driver early Sunday morning that left two people injured and recovering in hospital.
Officials say they responded to the incident shortly after 5:00 a.m. and took three suspects into custody.
Among those injured is a cab driver in his 40s, police say, as he was taken to the hospital with “non-life-threatening” injuries shortly after they arrived on scene.
One of the suspects, a man in his 30s, was also transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
It’s unclear what kind of injuries either of the individuals suffered from, but police note the investigation is ongoing.