3 suspects in custody near College and Spadina after reports an assault on a cab driver: police

A Toronto police officer's uniform is seen during a press conference in Toronto on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Toronto police officers are investigating reports of an assault on a cab driver early Sunday morning that left two people injured and recovering in hospital.

Officials say they responded to the incident shortly after 5:00 a.m. and took three suspects into custody.

Among those injured is a cab driver in his 40s, police say, as he was taken to the hospital with “non-life-threatening” injuries shortly after they arrived on scene.

One of the suspects, a man in his 30s, was also transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It’s unclear what kind of injuries either of the individuals suffered from, but police note the investigation is ongoing.