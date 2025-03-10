New video shows aftermath of mass shooting inside Toronto pub

Images from the scene of a mass shooting at the Piper Arms pub in Scarborough shows walls, windows, and a TV riddled with bullets.

Bullet holes and shattered glass can be seen in new video footage captured inside a Scarborough pub where a mass shooting unfolded over the weekend, leaving a dozen people injured.

The footage was captured by CP24’s cameras on Monday morning as the investigation into the shooting continued.

Images from the scene showed a newly renovated pub riddled with bullet holes, which became embedded in windows, drywall, and a flat-screen TV after three suspects “opened fire indiscriminately” at patrons celebrating the establishment’s opening night.

The shooting at the Piper Arms Pub, located on Progress Avenue, just north of Corporate Drive, occurred on Friday at around 10:40 p.m.

Police said one suspect armed with an assault rifle and two others carrying handguns began firing at customers and staff inside the pub before fleeing the scene in a silver car.

Twelve people were injured in total, including seven who received gunshot wounds, police confirmed. Fortunately, all victims are expected to recover.

Piper Arms A bullet hole is seen in the window of the Piper Arms pub after a mass shooting left a dozen people injured over the weekend.

According to investigators, those who were shot were struck in the arms and legs, while the others were injured by flying glass.

Police have not said what may have motivated the attack or if the shooting is connected to other recent incidents of gun violence in the city.

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw called the incident a “incredibly brazen act of violence.”

He noted that investigators “will leave no stone unturned” as they continue to search for the perpetrators.

Police previously said officers are canvassing the area for witnesses and information. Surveillance footage, police said, is being reviewed as investigators work to piece together a timeline.

With files from Beatrice Vaisman, Joanna Lavoie, and Jermaine Wilson