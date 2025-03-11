Billy Joel postpones Toronto concert until next year due to undisclosed medical condition

Billy Joel performs "You May Be Right" during the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles.

Billy Joel has postponed his Toronto tour date days before he was set to take the stage.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the ‘Piano Man’ said all of his upcoming tour dates—including his March 15 performance at Toronto’s Rogers Centre—would be rescheduled due to an undisclosed medical condition.

The Toronto concert, the only Canadian tour date, is now rescheduled to March 14 next year.

The ‘Uptown Girl’ singer says the delay will provide him enough time to recover from a recent surgery and undergo physical therapy under the supervision of his doctors. The tour will resume again in a few months, starting back up at the Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on July 5, 2025.

“While I regret postponing any shows my health must come first. I look forward to getting back on stage and sharing the joy of live music with our amazing fans. Thank you for your understanding,” the 75-year-old said.

Saturday’s show would have marked the first Billy Joel concert in Toronto in over a decade, as the last time the legendary singer played was at the Scotiabank Arena on March 9, 2014.

Anyone who bought a ticket for Saturday’s show will automatically be valid for the rescheduled concert in 2026.