Helicopter video of arrest following Toronto carjacking released by police

The stolen vehicle attempted to flee and collided with officers before a brief foot chase near Neilson and Ellesmere.

Toronto police have released helicopter video showing the arrest of three youth suspects following a carjacking last week.

In a news release issued Wednesday, police said officers responded to a robbery call near Victoria Park Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East just after 8:30 p.m. on March 8.

It’s alleged that a victim was in their vehicle at that time when a lone male suspect entered the car from the rear door. Police said the suspect produced a knife, held it against the victim’s throat, and demanded the keys.

“The victim complied, handing over the keys before exiting the vehicle,” police said.

The suspect fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle, and police said multiple suspects also entered the car before it was driven away.

Toronto police said the carjacking triggered a large response, involving members from three Divisions, the K9 Unit and the York Regional Police Air Support Unit.

The police helicopter was able to track the vehicle until it stopped at Neilson and Ellesmere roads.

Video released from the helicopter shows responding police trying to box the stolen vehicle in, at which point the suspects drove over a snowbank and crashed into two cruisers. It’s unclear if any injuries were sustained.

The video goes on to show the suspects exiting the vehicle as officers chase them down on foot before making an arrest behind what appears to be a residential complex.

“I want to commend our members for making another outstanding carjacking arrest, reinforcing our commitment to tackling this ongoing issue and keeping our city safe,” Chief Myron Demkiw said in a statement.

Three youths, including two 16-year-olds and one 17-year-old, were charged in connection with the incident. Their identities cannot be released under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.