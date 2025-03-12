More than 100K in counterfeit currency destined for Cape Breton seized in Quebec, Ontario

A CBSA patch is seen on an officer in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and the Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating after more than $100,000 in counterfeit Canadian currency destined for Cape Breton was seized in Quebec and Ontario.

CBSA officers intercepted a package at the Mirabel International Airport in Quebec on Jan. 9. Police say the package contained Canadian cash with counterfeit holographic stickers resembling security strips on it.

Officers then intercepted about $30,000 in fake $10, $20, $50 and $100 Canadian bank notes at the international cargo processing facility in Mississauga, Ont., on Jan. 27.

CBSA says the goods were shipped from China and destined for the same address in Glace Bay.

The items were seized by the CBSA officers and reported to the Nova Scotia RCMP.

Police executed a search warrant at a Glace Bay home on Feb. 11 in connection with the investigation.

During the search, police seized:

holographic stickers

about $70,000 in counterfeit currency

electronic devices

a rifle

other items

Police say Nova Scotians accepting cash should check security features on the bank notes.

“In Canada, it’s an offence to knowingly use or possess counterfeit money,” said Cpl. Mitch Thompson with the Nova Scotia RCMP’s Commercial Crime Section in a Wednesday news release.

“And if you unknowingly accept counterfeit cash as legal tender, you can’t be reimbursed; you’re on the hook for the loss. Being familiar with the security features of genuine bank notes will help you spot counterfeits at a glance, protecting yourself from fraud.”

The Bank of Canada has a section on its website with tips on how to verify a bank note.

