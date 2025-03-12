Toronto police arrest 3 people in alleged drug trafficking network involved in exporting cannabis to UK

Police display the drugs and firearms seized in connection with a drug trafficking and cannabis exportation investigation. (Toronto Police Service)

Toronto police have arrested three people in connection with an alleged drug trafficking network that they say is involved in exporting cannabis in suitcases to the United Kingdom.

Members of the Toronto Police Service Drug Squad and Emergency Task Force conducted a search at an address near Warden Avenue and 14th Avenue in Markham on March 5.

Police said they believe the address was being used for processing and packaging cannabis, some of which was seized by the RCMP after being found in suitcases bound for the U.K.

They added that the address and the people associated with it are not registered with Health Canada to produce or distribute cannabis.

During the search, officers recovered a quantity of cannabis, cannabis products and psilocybin. Police said one person was located inside and arrested.

Police identified the suspect as 21-year-old Che Javier Germaine and charged him with possession of one or more classes or more than 30 grams of dried cannabis, possession for the purpose of distributing cannabis and possession of a schedule III substance for the purpose of trafficking.

A day after the search, Drug Squad members executed four search warrants in the areas of Parklawn Road and Lake Shore Boulevard West and Highway 427 and Bloor Street West.

Police said the four addresses were linked to the people involved in the alleged trafficking network.

Drug trafficking Police display drugs, drug packaging, and proceeds of crime seized in connection with a drug trafficking and cannabis exportation investigation. (Toronto Police Service)

Officers seized a quantity of drugs, drug packaging and proceeds of crime during the search. Police said a woman was also found in possession of two loaded firearms.

As a result, they arrested 23-year-old Kia Walters Mclean and 35-year-old Stephen Samari.

They are facing a combined 19 drug and firearm-related charges. The charges have not been tested in court.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-6100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.