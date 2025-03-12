Toronto police searching for suspect wanted in connection to multiple armed robberies

Toronto police release an image of a suspect wanted in connection to multiple armed robberies (TPS photos).

Toronto police are searching for a man wanted in connection with three armed retail robberies.

The incidents occurred between Dec. 5 and Dec. 11 in the areas of Bloor Street West and Ossington Avenue, Bloor Street East and Sherbourne Street, and College Street and Lansdowne Avenue.

In each case, police allege a male suspect entered a store, approached the counter, and “produced a handgun” while demanding cash.

TPS Additional suspect images released by Toronto police (TPS photos).

The suspect fled empty-handed in the first two robberies, but managed to steal an undisclosed amount of cash in the third, investigators said.

The suspect is described by police as being between 20 and 30 years old and about five-foot-eight inches tall with a medium build.

Officials are urging the public not to approach the suspect and instead call 9-1-1 immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.