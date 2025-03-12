Warmer temperatures to return this weekend

A person walks along the boardwalk with their dog on a cool spring day in Toronto on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

After an early tease of double-digit weather earlier this week, temperatures have plummeted in Toronto, but could climb again in the coming days. The warmer temperatures may also be accompanied by rain. According to Environment Canada, the average high for this week is 4 C. While temperatures have dipped since Tuesday, Toronto is still experiencing seasonally warm weather for this time of year.

Meteorologist Bill Coulter says a polar air mass from the Great Lakes region is leading to chillier weather today. Today’s high will be 0 C, with an evening low of -2 C.

Thursday will rebound with sunny skies and a high of 7 C. Friday will offer a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 11 C. Saturday will have a weekend peak of 16 C, which will also come with gusty winds and a chance of showers. The probability of rain is about 60 per cent according to Environment Canada.

Sunday will have a high of 14 C and may also have periods of rain. Coulter warns that Sunday’s rain might then lead into morning snow showers on Monday. Monday’s temperature will also dip back down, with a high of 5 C. Tuesday will then have partly cloudy skies and a high of 10 C.