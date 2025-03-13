Investigation continues into Oshawa house fire that left mom, 9-year-old girl dead

The Office of the Fire Marshal is investigating a house fire in Oshawa that left a mom and her nine-year-old daughter dead on Wednesday morning.

The Office of the Fire Marshal is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding a deadly fire in Oshawa the claimed the lives of a woman and her nine-year-old daughter on Wednesday morning.

A 46-year-old woman and her two daughters, ages 9 and12, were pulled from the fire, which broke out at a home on McGrigor Street, near King Street West and Centre Street South, shortly after 8 a.m.

Crews said all three females and the father of the children were rushed to hospital following the blaze.

The youngest daughter and mother were subsequently pronounced dead and the 12-year-old was transferred to SickKids hospital for further treatment. The father, who was also injured, is expected to survive, police said.

“Our thoughts and prayers remain with those impacted by this tragedy,” Durham Regional Police said in a news release issued Thursday.

Seven officers who responded to the scene on Wednesday were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.

Police are asking anyone with information about the fatal fire to call Det. Price of the Central East Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-888-1520, etc. 2770.

Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).