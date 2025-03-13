Man rushed to hospital after walking into police station with gunshot wound

Toronto police are investigating after a man walked into a police station with a gunshot wound early Thursday morning.
Officers say the victim, a man in his 40s, arrived at a station near Eglinton Avenue West and Allen Road at around 4:30 a.m.
SHOOTING:— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) March 13, 2025
Eglinton Ave W & Allen Rd @TPS13DIV
4:37 am
-male walked into a police station with a gunshot wound
-unknown where shooting occurred
-unknown suspect description
-male victim in his 40's transported to hospital by @TorontoMedics
-ongoing investigation#GO531044
^sm
It is unclear where the shooting took place, and police have not released a suspect description.
Police say paramedics transported the man to hospital and later confirmed the severity of his injuries are “non-life-threatening.”
The investigation is ongoing.