Man rushed to hospital after walking into police station with gunshot wound

Toronto police are investigating after a man walked into a police station with a gunshot wound early Thursday morning.

Officers say the victim, a man in his 40s, arrived at a station near Eglinton Avenue West and Allen Road at around 4:30 a.m.

SHOOTING:

Eglinton Ave W & Allen Rd @TPS13DIV

4:37 am

-male walked into a police station with a gunshot wound

-unknown where shooting occurred

-unknown suspect description

-male victim in his 40's transported to hospital by @TorontoMedics

-ongoing investigation#GO531044

^sm — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) March 13, 2025

It is unclear where the shooting took place, and police have not released a suspect description.

Police say paramedics transported the man to hospital and later confirmed the severity of his injuries are “non-life-threatening.”

The investigation is ongoing.