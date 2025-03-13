ADVERTISEMENT

Man rushed to hospital after walking into police station with gunshot wound

By Jermaine Wilson

Toronto police are investigating after a man walked into a police station with a gunshot wound early Thursday morning.

Officers say the victim, a man in his 40s, arrived at a station near Eglinton Avenue West and Allen Road at around 4:30 a.m.

It is unclear where the shooting took place, and police have not released a suspect description.

Police say paramedics transported the man to hospital and later confirmed the severity of his injuries are “non-life-threatening.”

The investigation is ongoing.