Second suspect charged with first-degree murder in Vaughan homicide

A York Regional Police patch is shown in Aurora, Ont. on Dec. 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

Police have charged a second suspect with first-degree murder in connection with a deadly shooting at a home in Vaughan last summer.

York Regional Police were called to a residence near Islington and Kiloran avenues, north of Highway 7, on the afternoon of Aug. 9 for reports of shots fired.

When they arrived, police said, they found a man in his driveway suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim, identified by police earlier this year as 57-year-old Jorge-Ivan Navas, was rushed to hospital where he later died.

Police previously said, at the time of the shooting, two suspects pulled up to the home in a stolen Ford F-150 pickup truck that was eventually recovered.

Barrie resident Bradley Johnston, 33, was charged with first-degree murder on Jan. 29 in connection with the shooting as investigators searched for a second suspect.

In an update on Thursday, police announced that 31-year-old Markham resident Brandon Cleland is now also facing the same charge.

It’s unclear what may have motivated what police are describing as a targeted shooting.