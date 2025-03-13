SIU investigating after Hummer driver linked to Oakville vehicle theft seriously injured in collision

The logo of the Ontario Special Investigations Unit is pictured in Toronto, Friday, April 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a man driving a vehicle linked to a theft in Oakville was seriously injured in a collision shortly after fleeing officers.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said the incident began on Wednesday morning, when Halton police were called for the theft of a Kia Sedona from a home in Oakville.

Responding officers located the stolen Kia and a GMC Hummer, which they believe was involved in the theft, in the area of Trafalgar and Upper Middle roads.

The SIU said officers tried to stop the vehicles.

Shortly after, the Hummer collided with a tractor-trailer near Winston Churchill Boulevard and Lakeshore Road East in Mississauga.

The SIU said police took the Hummer’s driver, a 26-year-old man, into custody. He was later taken to the hospital with serious injuries. They did not identify the driver of the vehicle.

As a result, the SIU, which investigates incidents involving police that result in serious injury, death, or allegations of sexual assault, invoked its mandate.

It has assigned three investigators to the case.

The SIU is asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 1-800-787-8529.