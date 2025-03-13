Temperature in Toronto to warm up this weekend amid showers

The Toronto skyline sits shrouded in fog as a man runs in the rain on Thursday December 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

The temperature in Toronto is set to warm up this weekend, though showers may derail any major outdoor plans.

After a cold Wednesday, the temperature is expected to climb to 8 C amid mostly sunny skies on Thursday before reaching double-digit territory heading into the weekend.

The mercury will reach 10 C on Friday amid a sun and cloud mix before climbing to 15 C on Saturday and 14 C on Sunday, according to CP24 meteorologist Bill Coulter.

“But, that warmup will come with a price. Showers creep in midday Saturday. Periods of rain arrive for Saturday night and Sunday,” he said.

Clearing skies will lead to a cool start to next week, with a seasonal high of 4 C on Monday. The temperature is expected to slowly climb back up to 10 C by mid-week.

On Thursday, the Weather Network released its spring forecast, which predicted a potentially wet season for southern Ontario.