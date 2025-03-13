ADVERTISEMENT

Two men charged in connection with alleged Pickering murder plot

By Chris Fox

Published

Gokilan Balamurale, 24, of Markham (right) and Brannan Balasegar, 24, of Toronto (left) are shown in this courthouse sketch.

Two men are facing charges for allegedly conspiring to commit first-degree murder in Pickering.

Court documents obtained by CTV News Toronto show that Gokilan Balamurale, 24, of Markham, and Brannan Balasegar, 24, of Toronto, were both arrested on March 8 in connection with an alleged plot that was in the works between March 7 and March 8.

Toronto police have not issued a new release about the arrests or indicated why they are investigating an alleged plot in Pickering.

Both suspects made a brief video appearance in court on Wednesday.