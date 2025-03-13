Two men charged in connection with alleged Pickering murder plot

Two men are facing charges for allegedly conspiring to commit first-degree murder in Pickering.
Court documents obtained by CTV News Toronto show that Gokilan Balamurale, 24, of Markham, and Brannan Balasegar, 24, of Toronto, were both arrested on March 8 in connection with an alleged plot that was in the works between March 7 and March 8.
Toronto police have not issued a new release about the arrests or indicated why they are investigating an alleged plot in Pickering.
Both suspects made a brief video appearance in court on Wednesday.