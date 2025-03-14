Ontario measles case count highest in more than a decade, top doctor urges vaccinations

Cases of measles in Ontario have reached their highest level in more than a decade, the province’s top doctor declared Friday as he urged residents to stay on top of their vaccines.

Dr. Kieran Moore said the province has seen 350 cases, including 31 hospitalizations, of the disease since 2024, when a travel-related case in New Brunswick led to outbreaks in Ontario and Manitoba.

“It is critical we work together to mitigate further spread of this vaccine-preventable disease,” Moore said in a statement.

In the last two weeks, the province recorded 173 new cases as seven additional public health units in Ontario logged infections.

Most of the cases are concentrated to southwestern Ontario and Moore said over 96 per cent involve individuals who are not vaccinated or had an unknown immunization status and were exposed in their community or while travelling.

“Vaccination is the most effective way to limit the spread of measles and protect yourself and your loved ones. The measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine has been in use for more than 50 years and is proven to be one of the safest and most effective vaccines available,” Moore said.

Measles is highly contagious and spread through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It can be transmitted by touching your eyes, nose, or mouth after touching an infected surface.

The symptoms can include fever, cough, runny nose, red watery eyes, and a red blotchy rash.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come.