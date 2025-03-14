Toronto police search for man in connection with vehicle theft and arson investigation

Toronto police searching for man wanted in connection to theft and arson investigation (TPS photos).

Toronto police are searching for a man wanted in a vehicle theft and arson investigation.

In a news release issued Friday, police say they responded to a report of a stolen van near Billy Bishop Way and Wilson Avenue, located near Wilson Station, shortly before 4:00 p.m. on March 6.

Police allege the suspect stole the van from a commercial parking lot, drove it to a gas station, and parked at the gas pumps before igniting a fire inside of the van.

Police add that he then fled the scene and that the suspect and the vehicle’s owner are “not known to each other.”

The man is described as being between 40 and 50 years old, with “light coloured facial hair and a dark coloured mark on the corner of their left eye.”

At the time, police say he was wearing a light-coloured toque, sunglasses, a black puffy vest, a long-sleeve blue jacket, dark pants, and black-and-white running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers anonymously.