TTC bus riders to be subject to random fare enforcement

TTC fare inspectors are seen in this undated file photo giving out tickets to riders. (CTV News Toronto)

Some TTC bus riders could be asked for proof of payment starting next week as the TTC expand its fare enforcement program.

The TTC says that in order to “maximize efficiency” the inspection will be carried out on bus platforms at integrated stations rather than on buses themselves.

The commission says that customers “could be required to show proof-of-payment between exiting buses and entering the subway system” as of Monday.

Previously, only customers riding streetcars or entering subway stations through fare gates were subject to random fare enforcement.

“Despite a significant operating subsidy from the City of Toronto, the TTC still relies heavily on the farebox to fund our service. When people don’t pay, that impacts our ability to increase service and keep fares down,” TTC CEO Greg Percy said in a news release. “Our preference is that all customers pay for their rides rather than issuing tickets. We must let those who intentionally cheat the system know we’re serious.”

The fine for fare evasion on the TTC ranges from $235 to $425.

The TTC estimates that it loses about $140 million to fare evasion every year.