News

1 person rushed to hospital after a two-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle

By Jermaine Wilson

Published

Toronto police investigating two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on March 15, 2025 (CTV file photo/Corey Baird).

One person is in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle collision Saturday morning.

In a post shared to X, Toronto police say emergency crews responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash involving a car and a motorcycle at Lake Shore Boulevard East and Yonge Street around 10:15 a.m.

Police confirmed both drivers remained at the scene, though the male motorcyclist was later transported to hospital.

Southbound Yonge Street is closed at Lake Shore Boulevard East for the investigation, as officials warn drivers should expect delays in the area.

This is a developing news story, check back here for updates…