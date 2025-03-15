1 person rushed to hospital after a two-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle

One person is in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle collision Saturday morning.

In a post shared to X, Toronto police say emergency crews responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash involving a car and a motorcycle at Lake Shore Boulevard East and Yonge Street around 10:15 a.m.

COLLISION:

Lake Shore Blvd E & Yonge St @TPS51DIV

10:15 am

-reports of a two-vehicle collision involving a car and a motorcycle

-police on scene

-both drivers remained on scene

-unknown injuries

ROAD CLOSURES:

-S/B Yonge St closed at Lake Shore Blvd E

-expect delays#GO547351

^sm — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) March 15, 2025

Police confirmed both drivers remained at the scene, though the male motorcyclist was later transported to hospital.

Southbound Yonge Street is closed at Lake Shore Boulevard East for the investigation, as officials warn drivers should expect delays in the area.

This is a developing news story, check back here for updates…