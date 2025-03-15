Man in his 50s suffering life-threatening injuries after crashing into a hydro pole: police

Police tape is shown in Toronto on Saturday, Jan 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

Toronto police traffic services are investigating after a driver was rushed to hospital following a crash into a Scarborough hydro pole Friday morning.

According to a news release, police say a black BMW was traveling north on Midland Avenue near Huntingwood Drive shortly after 8 a.m. when the driver lost control. Police say that’s when the vehicle crossed into the southbound lanes before “striking a hydro pole.”

It remains unclear as to what caused the collision.

Officials describe the driver as a 52-year-old man who was “extricated from the vehicle and transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.”

Investigators are pleading with residents, businesses and drivers who may have security or dashcam footage to come forward as the investigation continues.

Witnesses can contact police at 416-808-1900, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).