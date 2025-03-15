Toronto launches ‘24-hour pothole repair blitz’ as numbers continue to surge

A deep pothole in the middle of a road in Toronto (CTV file photo).

With over 50,000 potholes repaired this year, the City of Toronto says they’re now working overtime in what call a citywide ‘repair blitz’ that will end later tonight.

The operation began Friday at 6:30 p.m., as the city deployed 235 workers spread across 73 crews in an effort to repair “as many potholes as possible.” Officials confirm the blitz will end tonight at 6:30 p.m.

Speaking with reporters on Saturday, Toronto’s General Manger of Transportation Services, Barbara Gray explains that 80 per cent of pothole reports come from “city patrollers” who monitor roadways. The other 20 per cent come from residents who call 311.

Barbra Gray Toronto’s General Manger of Transportation Services, Barbara Gray speaks with reporters on March 15, 2025 (CP24 file photo).

Potholes are nothing new for Toronto and have been a growing problem drivers face for years. In April 2024, 12 drivers saw their vehicle fall victim to tire failures and deflations after hitting a deep pothole on Highway 401.

Since Jan. 1 the city says they have repaired over 53,000, well above the average for the same period in recent years.

A worsening problem as seasons change

According to officials, potholes occur when “water penetrates the top layer of asphalt through cracks in the road.”

CTV Toronto: The season for pothole pain Vehicles seen driving past a deep pothole near a sewer in the city of Toronto (CTV file photo).

“After the moisture freezes and expands, sections of the pavement are forced up. The weight of vehicles going over this section breaks the pavement, and the asphalt is forced out,” the city explains.

The city emphasizes they conduct daily patrols to find and repair them, but concentrated operations such as a “blitz” allow crews to make a more significant impact.

“Another thing that we’ve been doing is focusing on communities that don’t have as many calls... when we go out to those neighborhoods we see they still have just as many potholes,” Gray said. “The spring time is really when we double down our efforts.”

The widespread effort prioritizes expressways, major roads and neighbourhood streets. Officials are reminding drivers to cautious in such areas and that they can expect “minor delays” around pothole crews.

Potholes Coun. Alejandra Bravo (Davenport) assists city crews in widespread pothole blitz on March 15, 2025 (CP24 file photo).

The hefty price tag for 2025

Pothole repairs remain a costly and ongoing challenge for city council. Already, the city has budgeted $5.5 million for repairs in 2025 alone.

The city says residents are encouraged to report potholes by calling 311, via the 311 Toronto mobile app or online.