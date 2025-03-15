Toronto police seek assistance in sexual assault investigation near St. Clair and Weston area

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in a sexual assault investigation involving a woman who was walking home from work Thursday night.
Police say officers responded to the area of St. Clair Avenue West and Weston Road at approximately 9:30 p.m. after receiving a report of the assault.
It’s alleged that the suspect approached the victim from the front and sexually assaulted her before fleeing into a “nearby forested area.”
No image has been released but the suspect is described as a white male, between 30 and 35 years old, approximately six feet tall with a skinny build and dark hair.
Police say he was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to come forward and contact police or Crime Stoppers.