St. Patrick’s Day Parade arrives in Toronto. Here’s a list of road closures in effect

The annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade is finally here and there are several road closures to be aware of as the celebrations get underway.

With a special weather statement still in effect, parade organizers have confirmed the festivities will go on “rain or shine.”

Here’s a breakdown of what you need to know.

When and where will the parade be?

The parade is set to begin at noon and will start from Bloor Street West and St. George Street, before continuing along Bloor and heading south on Yonge Street all the way to Sankofa Square.

🍀Heading to the St Patrick’s Day Parade this Sunday, March 16? 13 Avenue Road, 94A Wellesley, and 97C Yonge buses will divert between 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., around the parade route. TTC staff will be available in the area to assist. There are no planned subway closures this weekend. pic.twitter.com/skOS3rZpQg — TTC Customer Service (@TTChelps) March 16, 2025

Full road closures will remain in effect along Bloor, Yonge, and Queen streets until the afternoon.

There will also be a St. Patrick’s Day Run on Sunday, those road closures will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Road closures:

9:00 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.:

St. George Street (Bloor Street West to College Street)

Devonshire Place (Bloor Street West to Hoskin Avenue)

Sussex Avenue (Huron Street to St. George Street)

Hoskin Avenue (St. George Street to Queen’s Park Crescent West)

Harbord Street (St. George Street to Huron Street)

Ursula Franklin Street (Huron Street to St. George Street)

11:45 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.:

Bloor Street (Huron Street to Yonge Street)

Yonge Street (Bloor Street to Adelaide Street)

TTC bus routes 13 Avenue Road, 94A to Ossington Station, and 97C to Union Station are diverting around the parade.

Other closures

Parliament Street is expected to have lane restrictions between Mill Street and Lake Shore Boulevard East from Saturday to Monday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. carrying into Monday.

Drivers are advised to plan alternate routes and expect delays.

With files from CTV News Toronto’s Laura Sebben