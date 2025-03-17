Highway 407 offering more free rush hour travel to some customers

Your next rush-hour trip on Highway 407 could be free.

Operators of the highway announced Monday that it’s expanding its targeted promotion to alleviate congestion by sending out offers to more than a million customers.

In an email to CTV News Toronto, 407 ETR said the current promotions on offer span from one to three months and that some customers have been offered free rush hour travel for both the morning and afternoon commutes.

“With the gridlock issues facing the GTA today, our service has never been more important,” 407 ETR president and CEO Javier Tamargo said in a news release. “We’re attracting more drivers in sections of the Highway that can accommodate a bit more traffic – without disrupting the world-class driving experience that motorists rely on.”

Earlier this month, the partially privately-owned highway announced its “Spring Into Free Rush Hour” promotion, which offered free rush hour travel, both morning and night, for anyone who received the offer until March 31.

Customers who receive the promotion must opt in by the included deadline after which they will receive a confirmation from 407 ETR. The highway said the offer will clearly state the promotional period they’re entitled to, including applicable terms, licence plates, dates and times.