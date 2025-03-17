Second child dies following Oshawa house fire that left mother, 9-year-old girl dead

Two kids and a woman have been pulled from a house fire in Oshawa, Durham Regional Police say.

A second child has died in hospital following a house fire in Oshawa last week that also claimed the lives of her mother and sister.

In an update, Durham Regional Police said that the 12-year-old girl who was pulled from the March 12 fire had succumbed to her injuries on Monday morning.

She was transported to hospital along with her mother, 46, and sister, 9, both of whom were pronounced deceased shortly after the fire started at the home on McGrigor Street, near King Street West and Centre Street South.

Her 56-year-old father was also injured but is expected to survive.

Durham police say the Office of the Fire Marshal is continuing its investigation into the cause, origin, and circumstances of the fire, however, they said at this stage it is not believed to be an arson.

They said that post-mortem examinations have been completed, and revealed no signs of foul play.

Seven police officers were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

The identities of the deceased have not been released, but a GoFundMe has been setup by friends of the family.

Police are asking anyone with information about the fire to contact Det. Price of Central East Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 at ext. 2770.