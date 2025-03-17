Suspect allegedly broke in to 6 commercial properties in downtown Toronto

A photo of a suspect who is wanted in connection with 6 commercial property break-ins in downtown Toronto on March 16. (TPS photo)

Toronto police are searching for a male suspect who is wanted in connection with a series of business break-ins in the city’s downtown core.

On Sunday, officers responded to several break-and-enter calls near Yonge Street and Wellesley Street West.

Police say in the early morning hours a suspect “forced entry” into six different commercial businesses.

Once inside, they allegedly removed items from each location before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction.

Investigators say the stolen property, which is primarily cash and electronics, has an approximate value of $2,500.

The suspect is described as male and approximately 30 to 40 years old with dark hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a black hat, an olive green jacket, dark coloured pants, black boots, and a blue surgical mask, and carrying a green Dollarama bag

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.