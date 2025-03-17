Toronto man charged after parking enforcement officer struck in east-end hit-and-run

Toronto police are searching for a man who allegedly broke a parking enforcement cruiser's window and stole items from inside. (Toronto Police Association/X)

A Toronto man has been arrested and charged after allegedly striking a parking enforcement officer in the city’s east end before fleeing the scene of the collision.

The crash happened on March 10 in the Danforth Village neighbourhood, near Danforth Avenue and Dawes Road.

Toronto police said they were called to that area just after 1:30 p.m. for a fail-to-remain personal injury collision.

Investigators allege that a parking enforcement officer (PEO) was attempting to conduct an inspection of a displayed accessibility parking permit when a driver refused to comply and drove away, striking them with his vehicle. The PEO was taken to the hospital to be assessed for injuries.

The suspect was later found and arrested, police said.

Charlton B. James, 55, of Toronto, has been charged with assault peace officer with a weapon (Criminal Code) and fail to remain at accident (Highway Traffic Act). He is scheduled to appear in court on April 17.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with further information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-6600 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.