City of Waterloo responded to more than 100 calls, handed out 54 tickets during St. Patrick’s Day celebrations

Bylaw officers with the City of Waterloo were busy on St. Patrick’s Day as more than 100 calls came in for rowdy revellers.

Municipal enforcement said they responded to 129 calls for noise, nuisance and property complaints between 5 p.m. on March 15 through to 7 a.m. on March 18.

All told, 54 tickets were handed out:

16 charges for nuisance party ($800 each)

7 charges for nuisance noise ($800 each)

2 charges of occupying a roof ($800 each)

7 noise charges ($400 each)

4 charges for public urination ($400 each)

18 clean-ups for lot maintenance/property standards

“We are disappointed that students and others chose to violate the court order, and put themselves and the community at risk,” said Nicole Papke, Waterloo’s director of municipal enforcement, in a media release.

“The injunction was a tool we hoped would discourage the dangerous unsanctioned street gathering, and we are thankful there were no significant injuries. We are grateful to municipal enforcement, fire services, Waterloo Regional Police Service and all our community partners for their efforts this weekend.”

The Waterloo Regional Police Service has not yet released how many charges they laid over the St. Patrick’s Day weekend.