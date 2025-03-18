Helicopter video of driver speeding at 200 km/h on Highway 401 released by Durham police

Durham Regional Police say a 19-year-old driver is facing charges after he was allegedly caught going double the speed limit on Highway 401. (Durham Regional Police Service)

Toronto-area police have released helicopter video of a vehicle travelling at more than double the speed limit on Highway 401.

In the video made public Tuesday by Durham Regional Police, one vehicle is seen driving at speeds of more than 200 km/h in Whitby at 11:30 p.m. on March. 14.

One other vehicle was also observed travelling at the same rate of speed, police said.

Responding officers on the ground located and stopped one of the vehicles near Taunton Road East and Highway 412 in Whitby.

The driver, identified as 19-year-old Ethan Northover of Whitby, was arrested and charged with stunt driving and careless driving.

He was released on a summons to appear in court and his licence was suspended for 30 days. His vehicle was also impounded for two weeks.

It’s unclear if the other vehicle involved was located by police.