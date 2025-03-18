Toronto stepping up response to aggressive coyotes but euthanasia, relocation still off the table

An expert panel discusses how to combat the increasingly aggressive behaviour of coyotes in Toronto.

Toronto is taking additional steps to respond to an “unprecedented” number of negative interactions with coyotes in the Liberty Village and Fort York neighbourhoods but it is not considering relocating or euthanizing the animals at this time.

Officials say they believe four coyotes in the area are responsible for a rash of attacks, some of which involved humans, over the last four months.

They say that the “unusually bold” coyotes “have learned to associate humans with food because of direct and indirect feeding.”

Dog killed after getting snatched by coyote while out on a walk Heightened concerned from residents in a Toronto neighborhood after a dog was attacked and killed by a coyote.

The city stepped up patrols in areas where most issues were reported in the fall and provided educational resources to the community, especially to people living in nearby buildings and residents’ associations. It also added more signage in parks and installed additional lighting.

Toronto residents demand city action amid multiple reports of coyote attacks on dogs The City of Toronto says it has 'stepped up' its coyote response after concerned residents reported attacks on their dogs over the last few months.

Today, Carleton Grant, executive director of the city’s Municipal Licensing and Standards department, announced that further efforts will be made to mitigate the problem, including hiring a specialized team to assess the coyotes and apply adapted aversion techniques.

This, he said, will coincide with continued aversion techniques, the removal of human food sources, the repairing of fences and improving lighting and sightlines, and increased community education.

Carleton Grant Carleton Grant, the executive director of the Municipal Licensing and Standards department, speaks during a march 18 news conference at Toronto City Hall.

These latest actions were recommended by the newly established, seven-member Downtown Coyote Response Expert Panel, which came together over the last three weeks to undertake a comprehensive review of the city’s response to coyotes in the area between November 2024 and March 2025 and come up with short-term strategies for the affected neighbourhoods to safely co-exist with wildlife. The panel’s recommendations will be used to inform updates to the Coyote Response Strategy.

Overall, the wildlife experts found that the city’s approach is in line with coyote management best practices in other North American cities and warned against capturing and euthanizing problematic coyotes.

“Finally, culling of the coyote population is not supported by evidence and is unlikely to produce desired results (there are always more coyotes who can repopulate the area quickly), and cannot be ethically justified,” the report notes.

“Culling coyote populations indiscriminately has led to counterproductive results elsewhere in North America, including increased conflict with humans or predation of livestock; these effects are the basis for coexistence-driven solutions.”

City says it is taking situation ‘very seriously’

Grant said the city is taking this situation “very seriously,” and would consider employing additional measures if problems persist.

“We’ve committed a number of resources to that,” he said during a news conference.

“Our commitment now is to put these next steps in place, and we will be looking to do them immediately.”

Local councillor Ausma Malik said the recent challenges with coyotes stem from a loss of habitat in the area, which has resulted in the wild canines exhibiting “increasingly aggressive behaviour.”

“I’ve spoken with many residents fearful of their safety and the safety of their pets, and share their heartbreak at the harm and tragic loss of pets as a result of coyote incidents,” she said.

“My office, with city staff, have been in communication with community members, the Coyote Safety Coalition, on a weekly basis to continue to address and take action on this issue.”

Malik said the third-party panel was formed to address “immediate concerns and with the knowledge that we need to be addressing this issue immediately as well as in the short-term and the long-term.”

“[It] has provided guidance to city staff on how we respond to this situation right now and steps on how to escalate for our shared commitment to resolving this issue,” she said.

The economic development committee will be considering the Downtown Coyote Response Expert Panel’s 19-page report at its May meeting.