Man now facing murder charges after Scarborough stabbing victim dies

A 47-year-old man has been charged with murder after another man seriously injured in a stabbing in Scarborough in October later died.

Toronto police said they received a call for a stabbing near Midland Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East just before 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 15.

When they arrived, officers found 65-year-old Ronald White with stab wounds. Police said life-saving measures were performed before he was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

White was treated and later released from the hospital. However, on Oct. 31, the 65-year-old died, and police said an autopsy revealed that the cause of death was complications from the stabbing injuries.

He is the city’s 86th homicide victim of 2024.

Meanwhile, a suspect, identified as Sukhdeep Rana, was arrested and initially charged with carrying a concealed weapon, assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon, possession of proceeds obtained by crime over $5,000, and trafficking in Schedule I substance.

Charges against Rana were upgraded on Wednesday, police said. He is now facing first-degree murder and attempted murder.

Homicide investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.