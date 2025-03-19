Off-duty Toronto cop accused of accidentally discharging firearm in Milton: Halton police

A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto on September 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

A Toronto police officer has been charged after Halton police allege she accidentally discharged her firearm while off duty.

In a news release issued Wednesday, Halton Regional Police said officers were called to an address in Milton for a report that an off-duty Toronto officer accidently discharged her police-issued firearm.

No injuries were reported.

“The HRPS Regional Investigative Services reviews all firearm discharges by police service members,” the news release read.

As a result, Halton police said, Const. Alison Cowley has been charged with one count of careless use of a firearm.

She is schedule to appear in court on April 28, 2025.

“As the matter is now before the courts, the HRPS will not be providing any further updates,” the news release read.

“Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact HRPS Regional Investigative Services at 905-825-4777.”