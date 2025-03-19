‘They’re masked up': Video shows police takedown of suspects in botched jewelry store robbery in North York

York Regional Police charged six teens in connection with an alleged attempt to break into a jewelry store in North York.

Video shows the moment police takedown a group of youths who allegedly tried breaking into a jewelry store with sledgehammers in North York last Friday.

Investigators say they were conducting a stolen vehicle investigation on March 14, as an Acura TLX sedan that was reported stolen was found in Vaughan.

York Regional Police (YRP) say they identified six suspects in connection with the theft, and investigators tracked the vehicle to the area of Billy Bishop Way and Wilson Avenue, just east of Allen Road.

“They are gloved up, they’re masked up, they’re looking to do something,” an officer can be heard saying in footage released by police on Wednesday.

Soon after, five people are seen exiting the vehicle—a couple of them wielding what appears to be sledgehammers and bags—toward a jewelry store in the plaza.

The group moved around the front entrance, appearing to smash the storefront’s window for some time before scurrying back to the sedan.

After, they are all seen piling back into the black sedan.

An undercover police truck is then observed crashing into the car, causing the hood of the vehicle to crumple, as the suspect vehicle starts to pull out.

While police vehicles manoeuvre around the parking lot to box the vehicle in, some officers can be seen sprinting toward the suspects who exited the sedan.

“All are in custody,” an officer is heard saying as one suspect is seen laying on the cement with what appears to be a plainclothes officer holding their hands steady behind their back.

Police say in total they arrested six youths, between 16 and 17 years old, and charged them with various charges, including robbery with a weapon and disguise with intent. One of the teens, a X-year-old X from Brampton, also faces two counts of disobeying a court order. The charges have not been tested in court.

The suspects cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police say one suspect remains outstanding, but they did not provide any details about them.

York Regional Police is reminding business owners to stay alert and regularly maintain and monitor their security systems. Police also suggest locking the doors or using a buzz-in system when its nighttime or there is minimal staff on the premises.

“If you don’t feel comfortable, trust your instincts,” they said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Investigators are asking anyone with additional information to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.