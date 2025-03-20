Toronto police seeking suspect in arson investigation near East York

Toronto police seeking suspect in connection to arson investigation near East York. March 20, 2025 (TPS photos).

Toronto police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection with an arson investigation near Coxwell and Cosburn Avenues.

In a news release issued Thursday, police say officers responded to a fire call shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Feb. 27. That’s where officials say a suspect allegedly set fire to a car in a residential parking garage using an accelerant.

After the incident, police say the suspect fled the scene on a “motorcycle or e-bike.”

Police did not release a physical description of the suspect but noted they were wearing a “distinctive looking helmet.”

Police have released images and are asking anyone with information to come forward to police or Crime Stoppers.