1 hospitalized after two-vehicle collision in Richmond Hill, police say

One person has been rushed to the hospital after a two-vehicle collision in Richmond Hill on Friday, police say.

York Regional Police tell CTV News Toronto they were called to Bloomington Road, just west of Bayview Avenue, at around 1:30 p.m.

One person was injured from the collision, but police could not provide further details. The circumstances around the collision are also unclear at this time.

The roads are closed between Bayview and Steeplechase avenues on Bloomington Road as police conduct their investigation.