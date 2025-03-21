Hamilton man charged with attempted murder after car crash leaves woman seriously injured

A Hamilton Police officer is seen in this undated photo. (Twitter/@HamiltonPolice)

Hamilton police have charged a man with attempted murder after a car crash earlier this month left a woman with serious injuries.

Police were called to the scene near Beach Road and Woodleigh Avenue on March 9 at approximately 11:30 p.m. for reports of a motor-vehicle collision.

When officers arrived, they found a female suffering from injuries as a result of being struck by a vehicle. Police said she was transported to hospital in serious condition.

Investigators have released few other details about the incident but published a surveillance image from the location of the crash “as a reference” for anyone who may have been in the area at the time.

Police have since identified the driver as a 44-year-old man from Hamilton.

The unnamed suspected was arrested on March 15 at a residence in Halton Region and charged with attempted murder, dangerous driving causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, and assault causing bodily harm.

He was held for a bail hearing and remains in custody.

Homicide detectives are investigating and asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.