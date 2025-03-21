Multiple disruptions across the TTC and GO Transit this weekend. Here’s what you need to know

Several disruptions ahead of this weekend across the TTC and GO Transit. (Left: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy. Right: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld).

Transit riders looking to commute across the city will face significant disruptions this weekend as both the TTC and GO Transit are set to begin temporary track work over the next three days.

Subway service on a key stretch of Line 1 will be shut down, while GO Transit riders on the Lakeshore East and Stouffville lines will need to navigate service modifications.

Here’s a breakdown of what you need to know to plan ahead.

TTC closures: Line 1 Yonge-University

Subway service on Line 1 Yonge-University between St Clair and Finch stations will be suspended from Saturday to Sunday to accommodate “scheduled track work, installation of 5G technology at track level, and work on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT,” the TTC said in a news release issued earlier this week.

Officials confirm shuttle buses will run stopping at each station along the route. However, Lawrence and North York Centre stations will be closed. All other stations will remain open for PRESTO purchases and surface route connections.

Early nightly closures from Monday to Friday

Following the weekend closure, early nightly shutdowns will also continue along Line 1 from Monday to Friday next week.

Officials note that subway service between Eglinton and Finch stations will end at 11 p.m. to “accommodate state-of-good repair structural maintenance, the installation of 5G technology at track level, and work on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT.”

The TTC explains it “does most subway maintenance after service each night” but requires weekend and early weeknight closures to complete critical infrastructure work.

Shuttle buses will run during these nightly shutdowns, with Lawrence and North York Centre stations remaining closed.

GO Transit disruptions on Lakeshore East and Stouffville Lines

For anyone looking to use GO Transit this weekend, Lakeshore East and Stouffville lines will also face changes as Metrolinx performs critical track work.

Starting Friday, running until Sunday, Lakeshore East GO trains will only operate between Pickering GO and Durham College Oshawa GO every 30 minutes, Officials told CTV News Toronto in email.

They also say shuttle buses will run express from Pickering GO to Union Station Bus Terminal.

🚊📆 Service Adjustments on Stouffville line March 22- 23

➡ GO buses replace Stouffville line trains at all stations except Milliken, Agincourt, and Kennedy GO due to construction.

➡ Consider TTC options for Milliken, Agincourt, and Kennedy GO.

🔗 https://t.co/Ge8HgCbLLj pic.twitter.com/8m7nLKFksc — GO Transit (@GOtransit) March 20, 2025

In addition, there will be no GO Transit service at Danforth, Scarborough, Eglinton, Guildwood, and Rouge Hill GO stations.

“Customers traveling to and from those stations are encouraged to use local transit options,” they said.

GO Bus connections may also be adjusted, leading to longer wait times.

For commuters in Stouffville, GO Train service will be fully suspended over the weekend, beginning in the late evening on Friday.

Instead, GO Buses will replace train service and stop only at Old Elm, Stouffville, Mount Joy, Markham, Centennial, and Unionville GO stations before heading directly to Union Station Bus Terminal.

Metrolinx says there will be no service at Milliken, Agincourt, and Kennedy GO stations, and affected riders should resort to the TTC for alternate travel routes.

Regular service for both GO Transit and the TTC is scheduled to resume on Monday.

Commuters are encouraged to check for real-time service updates before heading out the door