3 teens injured in Toronto east-end shooting, police say

Three teenage boys are in hospital with gun shot wounds after a shooting near Jones Avenue and Strathcona Avenue late Friday night.
In a post to X, Toronto police say they responded to reports of gunfire just before 11:00 p.m. and found two victims with injuries.
One was rushed to the hospital via an emergency run, while the second was transported with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Shortly after, police say a third teenage victim was located with a gunshot wound and was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
It’s unclear how many suspects police are looking for, but officials did note they fled in a unknown vehicle.
As of Saturday morning, a heavy police presence remains in the area.
Police say that anyone with information is asked to come forward. Witnesses can contact investigators or Crime Stoppers.