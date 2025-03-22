3 teens injured in Toronto east-end shooting, police say

Toronto police officers investigating after three teenage boys were shot late Friday night on March 21, 2025 (CTV file photo).

Three teenage boys are in hospital with gun shot wounds after a shooting near Jones Avenue and Strathcona Avenue late Friday night.

In a post to X, Toronto police say they responded to reports of gunfire just before 11:00 p.m. and found two victims with injuries.

One was rushed to the hospital via an emergency run, while the second was transported with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Shortly after, police say a third teenage victim was located with a gunshot wound and was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

SOUND OF GUNSHOTS:(UPDATE#2)

Jones Ave & Strathcona Ave

-third male teen, located w/non-life threatening gun shot wound

-transported to hospital

-ongoing investigation

-anyone w/info call 416-808-5500#GO597339

^av — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) March 22, 2025

It’s unclear how many suspects police are looking for, but officials did note they fled in a unknown vehicle.

As of Saturday morning, a heavy police presence remains in the area.

Police say that anyone with information is asked to come forward. Witnesses can contact investigators or Crime Stoppers.