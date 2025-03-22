Brantford man arrested for allegedly throwing a chair off 12th floor balcony, police seeking witnesses

A Toronto police vehicle is shown parked on Yonge Street in downtown Toronto on Tuesday Jan. 3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

One person is arrested as police search for witnesses after a man allegedly threw a chair from a 12th floor balcony early Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened in the area of Front Street West and John Street around 12:30 p.m. as police say the chair almost hit three people walking on the sidewalk.

No injuries have been reported.

Thirty-year-old, Josh Panag, of Brantford Ont., has been arrested and charged with mischief endangering life, common nuisance, and failing to comply with a release order, officials said.

He was scheduled to appear in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on Friday, police said.

Investigators believe there may be more witnesses and are asking anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers immediately.