Toronto drivers face up to $2,000 in pothole damages. Here’s how you can apply for compensation from the city

It’s no secret Toronto’s potholes can cause quite the nuisance, but the city says under certain conditions, drivers may be eligible to file a reimbursement claim to help with damages.

On Friday, city crews launched their second straight 24-hour pothole repair blitz, as efforts wrap up at tonight at 6:30 p.m. Officials say they have already repaired more than 68,000 potholes this year, up from the 53,000 reported in an update last week.

As work gets underway and more potholes emerge, here’s a breakdown of what you need to know when filing a claim.

Making a claim? Here’s what you should know

Drivers may submit a pothole claim when their vehicle is damaged, but only if the city fails to meet the provincial “Minimum Maintenance Standards for Highways in the City of Toronto,” officials wrote on the city website.

The municipality says when filing a claim, drivers must submit within 10 days of the incident using the Claim Submission Web Form.

“There will be an investigation by the City’s insurance adjusters to determine if the City is responsible for your loss,” officials wrote. “Repairs to your vehicle can be expedited by making a claim through your automobile insurance company.”

If you’ve already filed a claim, but have not received a response, drivers are asked to fill out a separate form to request a status update from a city official.

The claims process typically takes up to 90 days.

Guess what, #Toronto? We’re having another 24-hour pothole blitz!! We’re fixing potholes starting tonight at 6:30 pm, until tomorrow at 6:30 pm.



We’ve already fixed 68,000+ so far this year 🤯 & there are more to get to.



Help us out by reporting potholes to @311Toronto at… pic.twitter.com/TOPJCoYTPv — City of Toronto 🇨🇦 (@cityoftoronto) March 21, 2025

$500 to $2,000 in pothole damages

Teresa Di Felice, Assistant Vice President of Government and Community Relations for CAA South Central Ontario, says potholes can cause a wide range of damage.

“Pothole damage can impact your vehicle immediately or cause long-term wear and tear,” she said. “This includes things like a flat tire, broken tire rods, suspension issues, misaligned steering, and deflating your tires quicker over time.”

The cost of damages can vary widely, Di Felice explains. According to previous CAA surveys, she says people have reported damages ranging from $500 to $2,000, as some auto repair technicians report cases in the thousands, depending on the vehicle make and model.

How to avoid potholes?

Di Felice advises the best way to mitigate pothole damages is to “slow down” and “proceed with caution” when driving.

“The speed by which you go over a pothole can have more damage at higher speeds than slower speeds,” she said, adding that sudden swerving to avoid potholes can create additional hazards for other road users.

She also says that some drivers have resorted to avoiding pothole-ridden streets altogether as an alternative strategy.

Di Felice says CAA’s annual “Worst Roads” campaign frequently highlights problem areas, noting that complaints from the GTA and Hamilton area have been increasing in recent years.

“In the GTA, that (road) damage is a result of two things, being weather… and volume of traffic,” she said.

The city says residents are encouraged to report potholes to 311 or on the city website.