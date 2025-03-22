Toronto man wanted for allegedly removing GPS ankle monitor, police say

Toronto police searching for twenty-year-old Dominic Petrovich for removing ankle monitor, announced on March 21, 2025 (TPS photos).

Toronto police are searching for a man who allegedly removed his court-ordered GPS ankle monitor late last year.

In a news release issued Friday, police say twenty-year-old, Dominic Petrovich, of Toronto, was initially arrested in October 2022 in connection to several robbery and firearms-related charges.

However, he was released later that month under conditions that required him to wear a GPS tracker, police said.

In December 2024, just two years later, police say they received information that Petrovich allegedly removed the device and have since been unable to locate him.

Officials are requesting the public’s assistance and add that he is wanted for failing to comply with a release order and mischief damage under $5,000.

Petrovich is described as five-foot-nine with a “thin build,” police said.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to come forward to police or Crime Stoppers.