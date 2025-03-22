Toronto’s second round of ‘pothole repair blitz’ ends tonight. Here’s what to know

Toronto is back for a second straight week of around-the-clock pothole repairs, with another 24-hour blitz ending tonight at 6:30 p.m.

In an email to CTV News Toronto on Friday, the city said they’re “taking advantage of the good weather to do these back-to-back weekends.”

“Blitzes help us get a larger volume completed over a short period,” they said. “This year, we’re adding new equipment to help us get this work done faster and more effectively.”

Officials are also urging residents to report potholes in their area to 311 or by making a report on the city website.

Already, the city says they’ve repaired more than 68,000 potholes so far this year, adding that there’s still “more to get to.” Last week, the number stood at just 53,000 repairs alone.

pothole repair Port Lands Toronto mayor Olivia Chow helps repair a pothole in the Port Lands on Feb. 3.

The spike underscores the scale of Toronto’s pothole problem, which worsens each spring as freeze-thaw cycles weaken road surfaces, officials previously said.

This latest blitz follows last week’s operation, where 235 workers spread across 73 crews were deployed to repair as many potholes as possible.

“Potholes occur when water penetrates the top layer of asphalt through cracks in the road,” the city explains.

“After the moisture freezes and expands, sections of the pavement are forced up. The weight of vehicles going over this section breaks the pavement and the asphalt is forced out.”

While city crews often identify 80 per cent of the problem spots, they say residents reporting potholes through 311 account for the other 20 per cent.

How much do these repairs cost?

The city has budgeted $5.5 million for pothole repairs in 2025, a investment aimed at keeping roads safer for drivers.

Officials say major roads, expressways, and neighbourhood streets remain the top priorities.

The city adds that “it’s hard to say” how many more blitzes they’ll do this year but will keep residents posted.