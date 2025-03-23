1 person rushed to the hospital after being shot by Toronto police in North York

One peson is loaded into an ambulance after being shot by a Toronto police on March 23 in North York. (David Ritchie/CTV News Toronto)

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit has been called in after a police officer shot a male in North York on Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened shortly before 3 p.m. at a plaza in the Humber Summit neighbourhood, near Islington Avenue and Satterly Road, just south of Steeles Avenue West.

Toronto police say four male suspects are in custody, adding that one of them sustained a gunshot injury. Police have not elaborated on why the suspects were arrested.

The injured person is being transported to hospital via emergency run, police said.

Paramedics said they transported a male patient to the hospital with a serious, but non-life-threatening, gunshot wound.

Police-involved shooting March 23 Islotnon Ave. A plaza in Nrth York is cordoned off following a police-involved shooting on March 23. (David Ritchie/CTV News Toronto)

The Special Investigations Unit is called in to investigate when police are involved in an incident that results in death, serious injury, sexual assault, and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

The investigation is ongoing.

More details to come.