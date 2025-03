One person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision near Islington and Eglinton avenues on March 23. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)

One person was rushed to the hospital following a two-vehicle collision in central Etobicoke on Sunday morning.

The crash happened near Islington and Eglinton avenues.

Paramedics said they were called to that area at 6:21 a.m. and transported one patient to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Roads in the area were closed as police investigated, but have since reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.