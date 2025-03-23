Man wanted in connection to assault with weapon inside restaurant near Roncesvalles area: police

Toronto police have a released an image of a suspect they say is wanted for an alleged assault with a weapon inside a restaurant (TPS photos).

Toronto police are searching for an unknown suspect after a man was allegedly assaulted with a weapon inside a restaurant late last month.

In a news release shared on Sunday, police say officers initially responded to a call for an assault in the Roncesvalles Avenue and Howard Park area shortly before 11:00 p.m.

It’s alleged that a man entered the restaurant and assaulted the victim before fleeing southbound on Roncesvalles Avenue.

Police confirmed the victim was not seriously hurt but was taken to hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries.”

Officials describe the suspect as 30 to 40 years old, approximately five-foot-nine, bald, with a “medium build.” Police also say he was last seen wearing a gray jacket, a light-colored hooded sweater, and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward and contact investigators or Crime Stoppers immediately.