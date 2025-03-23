Toronto police release additional images of man wanted in alleged sexual assault on TTC bus

Toronto police officers release additional images of man wanted in connection to an alleged sexual assault on a TTC bus on March 7, 2025 (TPS photos).

Toronto police have released additional images of a man wanted in connection to a sexual assault investigation that took place earlier this month on a TTC bus.

In an updated news release issued Sunday, officers say they initially responded to a call for a sexual assault on March 7, at approximately 5 p.m.

Police said the victim boarded a bus at Finch Station, where a man sat beside her at the back of the vehicle. Officials add that the suspect then allegedly sexually assaulted the victim before exiting the bus and fleeing southbound on Yonge Street at Athabaska Avenue.

The identity of the suspect remains unknown at this time, but police previously described him as a 50 to 60-year-old man with a medium build and full moustache.

At the time of incident, officers also say he was wearing a black baseball cap, a black jacket with the hood up, blue jeans, brown boots with red laces, black sunglasses and gold rings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers.