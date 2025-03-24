55-year-old driver dead after fiery head-on collision in Hamilton

Provincial police say one person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in west Hamilton Monday. (X/OPP Highway Safety Division)

Ontario Provincial Police say a 55-year-old driver is dead after a fiery head-on collision in Hamilton Monday morning.

Officers were called to Highway 5, between Rock Chapel Road and Millgrove Side Road near Dundas, at approximately 9:30 a.m. for the two-vehicle crash.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the driver from Brantford was operating a delivery truck westbound when his vehicle “came into the path” of a tractor trailer that was hauling gravel eastbound.

He said the driver of the tractor trailer was unable to avoid the collision.

“The driver of the smaller delivery truck was ejected in the head-on collision with that tractor trailer and was pronounced deceased at the scene,” Schmidt said in a video posted to X.

After the crash, Schmidt added, the delivery truck caught fire and debris from the crash was strewn across the rural highway.

Road closures are in effect as police investigate the circumstances leading up to the crash. Schmidt said roads aren’t expected to reopen before 7 p.m.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.