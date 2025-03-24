EB Ellesmere down to one lane following single-vehicle collision near Markham Road

Police tape is shown in Toronto on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Eastbound Ellesmere Road remains reduced to one lane following a fiery collision.

The single-vehicle crash happened on Monday afternoon near Ellesmere and Markham roads.

Toronto police said they were called to that area at 2:19 p.m. after a driver hit a tree and their vehicle caught on fire.

Police said the motorist, who was the sole occupant, exited the vehicle and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Ellesmere Road was closed in both directions between Markham and Scarborough Golf roads, but the westbound lanes have reopened.

Motorists are advised to consider alternate routes.