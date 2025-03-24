Homicide investigation underway after deadly shooting in St. Catharines

Niagara Regional Police say a homicide investigation is underway after a shooting in St. Catharines early Monday morning left a man dead.

In an email to CP24, Niagara Regional Police said officers were called to the area of Carlton Street and Athlone Place, near the Queen Elizabeth Way, for reports of gunshots.

When officers arrived on scene, police said they found an adult male inside his vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to hospital where he later died.

Images from the scene show that the vehicle was damaged and its airbags were deployed. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unclear.

No arrests have been made at this time, but the homicide unit is investigating. Police have not released a suspect description.

A heavy police presence remains at the scene and several roads are closed as the investigation gets underway.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009134 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.