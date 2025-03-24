Loblaw expanding body-worn camera pilot to Ontario

Loblaw's head office in Brampton is seen in this file image from Jan. 22, 2007. (CP PHOTO/Nathan Denette)

A pilot that will see some employees at retail stores owned by Loblaw Cos. Ltd using body-worn cameras is expanding to Ontario.

The grocery giant confirmed in an email to CTV News Toronto that the pilot, which began in Alberta and Saskatchewan last year, will now extend to markets in Ontario, British Columbia, and Manitoba.

The pilot is aimed at reducing “violent incidents” at retail stores.

“Early results from our pilot suggest body-worn cameras may help reduce violent incidents, but a broader, longer-term evaluation across more stores and banners is needed to assess their full impact,” a spokesperson said in an email.

It’s not clear exactly which stores are involved in the pilot and if the cameras will be worn by employees at Loblaws grocery stores or Shoppers Drug Mart locations. In a follow-up email, the spokesperson said that the cameras will be will be used at “select stores, but not across all banners.”

Loblaw said the goal of the pilot is to evaluate how the presence of body cameras impacts de-escalation in “potentially violent situations.”

According to the Retail Council of Canada, retail-related violence is on the rise across the country and retailers have cited more instances of “violent individuals” in their stores since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In terms of how the program will work, Loblaw said the cameras will only be worn by trained asset protection representatives, third-part security, store management, and additional team members “where applicable.”

The cameras will only be activated when colleagues are faced with a situation where there is a risk of escalation and fear for one’s safety and/or the safety of others, Loblaw said. Employees will be trained to inform those around them when they turn on the camera.

“The safety of our customers, colleagues, and stores remains our priority. Our expansion of this pilot highlights our ongoing commitment to creating a safer shopping environment for all,” the Loblaw spokesperson said.