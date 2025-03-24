One person dead in 2-vehicle crash in Hamilton

Provincial police say one person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in west Hamilton Monday. (X/OPP Highway Safety Division)

One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in west Hamilton on Monday, Ontario Provincial Police say.

It happened on Highway 5 near Rock Chapel Road and involved a transport truck and a delivery van. The driver of the delivery van was pronounced deceased, police said.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

Images from the scene showed that the transport truck was badly damaged in the collision.